Two more tests positive for deadly Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,700.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,071 from Rawalpindi and 3,629 from other districts.

Among the new cases, both arrived from the Potohar town area. "Presently, 14 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,003 samples were collected, out of which 1,002 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.