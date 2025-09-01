Two more tour operators withdraw cases against Hajj quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the request of two more tour operators to withdraw their Names from a case against distribution of Hajj quota.

So far, 15 private tour operators out of 25 parties, have withdrawn their applications from IHC, stating that their names were added without their consent in the case.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard various applications of private tour operators.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that his clients’ names were included in the list of applicants in the main case without their permission.

"It is requested that the court may order the removal of our names from the applicants in the main case", he added.

The court accepted the various applications of the private tour operator for withdrawal of names. The bench after hearing the arguments, allowed the petitioners to withdraw their names.

The private tour operators have challenged the distribution of Hajj quota before the IHC.