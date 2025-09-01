Open Menu

Two More Tour Operators Withdraw Cases Against Hajj Quota

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two more tour operators withdraw cases against Hajj quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the request of two more tour operators to withdraw their Names from a case against distribution of Hajj quota.

So far, 15 private tour operators out of 25 parties, have withdrawn their applications from IHC, stating that their names were added without their consent in the case.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard various applications of private tour operators.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that his clients’ names were included in the list of applicants in the main case without their permission.

"It is requested that the court may order the removal of our names from the applicants in the main case", he added.

The court accepted the various applications of the private tour operator for withdrawal of names. The bench after hearing the arguments, allowed the petitioners to withdraw their names.

The private tour operators have challenged the distribution of Hajj quota before the IHC.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

2 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

2 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

6 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

6 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

6 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan