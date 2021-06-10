UrduPoint.com
Two More Units Of Tarbela Start Generation: WAPDA Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:46 PM

The spokesperson for Water and and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Wednesday said that two more units of Tarbela power house has started power generation resulting supply of 672 MW to the national grid system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesperson for Water and and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Wednesday said that two more units of Tarbela power house has started power generation resulting supply of 672 MW to the national grid system.

In a statement, the Spokesperson said currently, the Tarbela Power House was generating 2030 MW while collectively WAPDA's power plants were supplying 5264 MW to the National Grid System.

He said power generation from Tarbela was gradually increasing due to improving water level at the dam. The power generation would further go up in peak hours, he said.

The Spokesperson said that the hydel generation would cross 6,000 MW during peak hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

