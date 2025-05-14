Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

Total number of martyred personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces rises to 13 while 78 have sustained injuries in the line of duty during Indian attack

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) Two more valiant sons of the soil embraced shahadat on Wednesday (today), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Indian Armed Forces blatant and cowardly aggression which was launched on the night of 6-7 May 2025, targeted innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, said the ISPR on Wednesday.

While defending the motherland with exemplary courage and unwavering resolve, two more valiant sons of the soil embraced shahadat today who were hospitalised, bringing the total number of martyred personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces to 13 while 78 have sustained injuries in the line of duty.

The martyred heroes are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shaheed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed of the Pakistan Air Force.

Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism.

The ISPR further said that the Pakistan Armed Forces, in unity with the people of Pakistan, pay the highest tribute to these brave martyrs and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Prayers are also offered for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured in the attack.

Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory, inspiring generations to come.