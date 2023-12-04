Two more vegetable & fruit mandis to be set up in Gujar Khan, Doltala: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday said that the administration would soon set up two more vegetable and fruit mandis in Gujar Khan and Doltala to facilitate the citizens.

Chairing a meeting the Commissioner said after the success of Rawat vegetable and fruit mandi, two more mandis would soon be set up in Gujar Khan and Doltala.

The Agriculture Department gave a detailed briefing in the meeting on vegetable and fruit mandis and wheat sowing.

The Commissioner said that for a long period, the big and important city, Rawalpindi was deprived of its market.

Since there was no mandi in the city, the price of vegetables and fruits was high due to dependence on the Islamabad market. The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of stalls in Rawat mandi besides accelerating the development works.

The illegal vegetable and fruit mandi near Giana Mor Gujjar Khan should be shifted to the newly established mandi on GT Road, Halian, Gujjar Khan with the support of AC Gujjar Khan, he said and directed the Secretary Market Committee, Gujar Khan to file an appeal within two days regarding cancellation of illegal sale deed registered before Member board of Revenue regarding Feeder Market Doultala.

The Commissioner was informed that vegetable and fruit mandi Rawat was fully functional. A new route of public service vehicles to the Rawat Mandi had also been started for the convenience of the people.

The prices in the market were 20 to 25% lower than the open market. Once the remaining two vegetable and fruit mandis are operational, the increased supply would further help reduce the prices.

The Agriculture Department further briefed the Commissioner that wheat sowing had been completed in the Rawalpindi division and wheat had been sown on 1616276 acres this year while the area was increased by 3.7% as compared to the last year.

The Punjab Agriculture Department had set a target of 1,560,000 acres for wheat sowing for the current season.

The Commissioner was briefed that urea fertilizer was available in sufficient quantity in the market. Availability of fertilizer at notified prices was ensured through effective monitoring.

Solid steps were taken to facilitate the farmers on the special directives of the Chief Secretary Punjab, the Commissioner was briefed.