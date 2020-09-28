UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Victims Of Van Accident Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Two more victims of Van accident laid to rest

Two more victims of the passenger van accident, happened on M9 Motorway on September 26, were laid to rest here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Two more victims of the passenger van accident, happened on M9 Motorway on September 26, were laid to rest here on Monday.

The dead bodies of 38 years old Irfan Ansari and 28 years old Muhammad Ahmed, both of whom succumbed to their injuries during treatment in Karachi on Sunday, were brought to Hyderabad past Sunday midnight.

Ansari was laid to rest in a local graveyard after his Namaz-e-Janaza offered in Latifabad unit 5 while Ahmed's Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Latifabad unit 2. The wives of both Ansari and Ahmed had also died in the accident.

The dead body of Ahmed's wife, Hira, has not been identified so far, according to the family sources.

They said they would have to wait for the DNA test report before her corpse could be handed over to them.

Ansari's wife Madiha also died in the accident but their daughter, 4 years old Noor Fatima, who was injured, has survived.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Motorway Died Wife Hyderabad Van September Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

2 minutes ago

Rospotrebnadzor Estimates 24-25% of Moscow Populat ..

44 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of killing of 3 ..

47 seconds ago

16 killed, 1018 injured in 903 accidents in Punjab ..

49 seconds ago

CTP launch operation against encroachment

3 minutes ago

EFJ Urges Minsk to Release Russian Journalist Olsh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.