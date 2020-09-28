Two more victims of Van accident laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Two more victims of the passenger van accident, happened on M9 Motorway on September 26, were laid to rest here on Monday.

The dead bodies of 38 years old Irfan Ansari and 28 years old Muhammad Ahmed, both of whom succumbed to their injuries during treatment in Karachi on Sunday, were brought to Hyderabad past Sunday midnight.

Ansari was laid to rest in a local graveyard after his Namaz-e-Janaza offered in Latifabad unit 5 while Ahmed's Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Latifabad unit 2. The wives of both Ansari and Ahmed had also died in the accident.

The dead body of Ahmed's wife, Hira, has not been identified so far, according to the family sources.

They said they would have to wait for the DNA test report before her corpse could be handed over to them.

Ansari's wife Madiha also died in the accident but their daughter, 4 years old Noor Fatima, who was injured, has survived.