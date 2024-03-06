Open Menu

Two More Women Become Members Of KP Assembly

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict on PTI’s reserved seats case, two more women from district Abbottabad have been awarded seats in the KP assembly by the Pakistan Muslim League-N on Wednesday

Earlier, PML-N had nominated Shahla Bibi from district Abbottabad for a reserve seat in the KP assembly, which was notified on a party basis.

According to details, the ECP notified 10 candidates for reserved seats for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under the Election Act 2017. Among the nominees are eight candidates from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) and two from the PML-N, including former MPA Amina Sardar and Faiza Malik, advocate.

Amina Sardar, a successful MPA from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, expressed her commitment to continue advocating for women's rights and playing a significant role in the development of Abbottabad. She highlighted previous efforts made in 2013 to safeguard women's rights in the Assembly.

Newly elected MPA Faiza Malik, Advocate, thanked party leadership for their confidence in her and said that she will leave no stone unturned for the development of the constituency. The political and social circles of Abbottabad have welcomed Amina Sardar and Faiza Malik’s nomination with joy, expressing hope for continued dedication to the cause.

