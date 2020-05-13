UrduPoint.com
Two More Workers Of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Tested COVID-19 Positive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:23 PM

Two more workers of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi tested COVID-19 positive

Two more workers of Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi were tested COVID-19 positive, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two more workers of Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi were tested COVID-19 positive, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

The total number of Rescue 1122 personels who were so far diagnosed with COVID-19 positive in Punjab reached to ten.

Giving details on the occasion, Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Irfan Naseer told that out of their ten COVID-19 infected personals, four have been recovered from the fatal disease while the remaining six are provided treatment at quarantine centers and hoped that they would be soon recovered.

The DG Rescue 1122 said that rescue and safety of people were their utmost responsibility for which their trained teams have capability to decontaminate their personal protective equipments to effectively respond to the victims.

All these are apart from the regular services of ambulances, fire fighting and medical aid being provided by the Rescue 1122, he added.

He also told that on the directives of Governor Punjab, the Rescue 1122 in collaboration of teams of Pakistan Development Network responded to 21000 callers out of total 25000 calls and distributed ration among 45,000 families during COVID-19 outbreak. He also offered disciplined services of Rescue 1122 from any of its center to charity and welfare organizations in ration distribution in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

