Two more youth arrest during CASOs in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and Search operation (CASO) at Wani Mohalla, Khudwani in Kulgam district and arrested two youth during a raid on a house in Srinagar, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, heavy contingents of Indian troops were deployed and door-to-door search operation was conducted in Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

The troops ransacked household goods and subjected the inmates to harassment.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) detained during a raid on a residence in Barzulla area of Srinagar arrested two youth.

An official said, "SoG men raided their rented accommodation at Bulbulbagh, Barzula in Srinagar and whisked them away." The detained youth were resident of Shopian district.