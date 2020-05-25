UrduPoint.com
Two More Youth Martyred By Indian Troops In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Two more youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, on Monday in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Indian Police in Damhal Hanjipora area of the district.

An Indian official told media men in Srinagar that the operation was launched in the wee hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities suspended all mobile internet services in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

