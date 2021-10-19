Two Most Wanted Accused Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Rangers and Police Tuesday held two most wanted accused in a joint intelligence-based operation from Machhar Colony, Gadap town area here.
The accused identified as Zia-ul-hasan and Hasan Khan are wanted to police in various cases of street crimes and theft, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.
The accused were identified with the help of a video footage that went viral on social media regarding an incident of theft from a car on September 20, 2021, occurred in the jurisdiction of Sir Syed police station here.
Both the accused have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.