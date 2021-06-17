UrduPoint.com
Two Most Wanted Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:39 PM

Two most wanted criminals killed in police encounter in sukkur

District police has claimed to have killed two most wanted criminals in Napurko, Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) ::District police has claimed to have killed two most wanted criminals in Napurko, Shikarpur.

According to SSP Shikarpur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio, police busted a gang of dacoit in Napurkot area of Shikarpur district, who were shifting hostage Suharo Pahore to another place.

He said the kidnappers opened fire as they noticed the police approaching them and the police in response opened fire in their defence the resulted in two wanted dacoits Arab alias Jhirki Teghani and Jabbar Teghani dead and recovered 2 kalashnikovs from their possession.

The police also succeeded to safely recover the abducted person SSP maintained. He said the criminals were wanted for killing police personnel, highway robberies, street crimes, kidnappings for ransom and others heinous crimes

More Stories From Pakistan

