Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested two most-wanted terrorists of a defunct organization in Karachi.

The Rangers and CTD personnel arrested the accused in a raid conducted on intelligence based information, said a press release.

The arrested terrorists Samiullah alias Arshad and Muhammad Jaffar alias Barkat alias Iftikhar, were involved in targeted killings of personnel of armed forces, rangers, police and also in political and sectarian target killings.

Their other accomplices in the terrorism were Abdullah Danish, Naeem alias Master, Asim Capri, Ishaq Bobby, Atta ur Rehman alias Naeem Bukhari and Sabir alias Bhaijan.

The master minds of the banned outfit Atta ur Rehman alias Naeem Bukhari and Sabir alias Bhaijan were already arrested.

The Government of Sindh had announced Rs. 5 million bounty for their arrest. The Rangers on pointation of the arrested terrorists also recovered arms and ammunition used in terrorism.

Both the arrested during the preliminary investigation confessed their involvement in various terrorism activities.

The arrested terrorists were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.