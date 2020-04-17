UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Most Wanted Terrorists Arrested In Rangers-CTD Operation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested two most-wanted terrorists of a defunct organization in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested two most-wanted terrorists of a defunct organization in Karachi.

The Rangers and CTD personnel arrested the accused in a raid conducted on intelligence based information, said a press release.

The arrested terrorists Samiullah alias Arshad and Muhammad Jaffar alias Barkat alias Iftikhar, were involved in targeted killings of personnel of armed forces, rangers, police and also in political and sectarian target killings.

Their other accomplices in the terrorism were Abdullah Danish, Naeem alias Master, Asim Capri, Ishaq Bobby, Atta ur Rehman alias Naeem Bukhari and Sabir alias Bhaijan.

The master minds of the banned outfit Atta ur Rehman alias Naeem Bukhari and Sabir alias Bhaijan were already arrested.

The Government of Sindh had announced Rs. 5 million bounty for their arrest. The Rangers on pointation of the arrested terrorists also recovered arms and ammunition used in terrorism.

Both the arrested during the preliminary investigation confessed their involvement in various terrorism activities.

The arrested terrorists were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Government Million Naeem Bukhari

Recent Stories

ANP calls for opening of hospitals' emergencies

3 minutes ago

Virus terminates Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner's L ..

3 minutes ago

Smuggler arrested, cannabis seized in Kohat

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Calls for More Clarity on Biolog ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Accuses Lower House Speaker Mai ..

5 minutes ago

PU illegal appointments case adjourned till April ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.