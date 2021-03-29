UrduPoint.com
Two Motor Bargain Owners Among 24 Arrested Over Violating Corona Preventive SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two motor bargain owners among 24 arrested over violating corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :District Administration arrested 24 persons including two owners of motor bargain centers over violation of SOPs chalked out for prevention of corona virus spread.

According to a statement issued here, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar visited Ring Road Peshawar on Sunday and found two bargains center opened besides other business activity going on in violation of government ban on commercial activities during weekly offs (Saturday and Sunday).

Apart from arresting the violators, District Administration also compounded several cars and motor bikes from bargain centers.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has warned that all those violating corona prevention SOPs will be dealt strictly.

He said corona infection has become very widespread and can only be contained through following of preventive measures as advised by Health Departments. In this regard, he continued, public cooperation in very important.

