Two motorbike lifters arrested, recovered three stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police during a crackdown on Monday, arrested two motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Waris Khan police arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Ismail and Shahbaz Shah, involved in motorcycle theft were .

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Their facilitators will also be arrested, SP Rawal said while appreciating the police team, adding that such criminals would not be spared.

In another operation, the Rawalpindi police held three accused and recovered 225 liter liquor from their possession during different strikes.