Two motorbike lifters held in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The District West Police on Thursday arrested two members of a motorbike lifting gang and recovered pistols, stolen motorbikes, number plates, spare parts, master keys and others things from their possession.

According to police, Pakistan Bazar Police arrested high profile motorbike lifters gang involved in number of motorbike lifting crimes in Orangi and other areas of the city.

The accused used to sell the lifted motorbikes in Hub, Balochistan.

The police also recovered number plates of 10 motorbikes cases of which were already registered with the Pakistan Bazar Police Station.

The police also recovered 2 unlicensed pistols, 5 stolen motorbikes, master keys, lock cutter, wire and switch breaker from their possession.

Arrested accused were also nominated in AVLC's list of most wanted criminals and were absconders in three cases registered at different police stations.

Further investigations were underway.