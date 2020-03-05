Two motorbike riders killed in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident near Saddar Badra stop at Daska road here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Hamid (29) along with Qasim (20),was riding a motorbike near Saddar Badra stop when a speeding tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler and crushed them to death.

The accused driver managed escape from the scene.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

Police started investigation.