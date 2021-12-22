UrduPoint.com

Two Motorbike Thieves Held With 3 Stolen Bikes In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused with three stolen bikes from their possession stolen from inside the police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the directives of SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, The A-section arrested an accused identified as Abdul Hameed Ansari while he was moving two stolen motorbikes to unknown location.

The spokesman further informed that In another action, a patrolling party of A- Section Police also nabbed an accused Raju Bhatti with stolen motorbike stolen in the limits of the P.S A-Section.

Police registered cases under section 381-A of Pakistan Penal Code against the accused and started investigation of the cases.

