Two Motorbikes Lifter Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police team under the supervision of SHO arrested two accused namely Shaukat and Asad, and recovered one bike and two pistols with 30 bores from their custody.

They were allegedly involved in motorcycle theft cases registered in different police stations.

The accused confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

