Two Motorbikes Stolen
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Two motorbikes were lifted in a day in Batala Colony police limits.
According to a police report here on Friday, the citizens Saim and Asif parked their motorcycles outside the Pahariwali ground and when they returned, their bikes were missing.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.
