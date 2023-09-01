Open Menu

Two Motorcycle Lifter Gangs Busted, Seven Held

September 01, 2023

Multan police have busted two motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested seven of their members yielding recovery of stolen motorcycles, police officials said on Friday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Multan police have busted two motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested seven of their members yielding recovery of stolen motorcycles, police officials said on Friday.

PS Muzaffarabad police Multan had launched special operations in line with orders of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, under the supervision of SP Cantonment Division Captain (Retired) Qazi Ali Raza, against the bike lifters.

The police team busted Abid alias Abidi Gang and Saadullah Pathan Gang and arrested seven members of these gangs including their ring leaders.

The police recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 5.5 million including 20 motorcycles and Rs 3.4 million cash from the criminals. Police said they traced 29 cases during investigations.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected.

