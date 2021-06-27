Two motorcycle lifter gangs busted, stolen vehicles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have busted two notorious motorcycle lifter gangs and recovered stolen vehicles from their possession during a crackdown launched by Old Kotwali police here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Old Kotwali police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in motorcycle and other vehicles theft incidents. The police busted two notorious motorcycle lifter gangs Hassan Gang and Sadam Shah Gang.

The police team also arrested five members of these gangs including the ring leaders of both gangs including Hassan, Sadam Shah and their three accomplices Shehzad, Abdullah and Ghulam Abbas.

Police recovered one mini jeep, three motorcycles and cash Rs 90,000 from the possession of arrested criminals. The criminals have confessed nine cases including eight of motorcycle theft and one of car theft, however, further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.