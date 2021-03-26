UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcycle Lifters Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two motorcycle lifters arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :CIA Police Iqbal Town Division busted a motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested its two members and recovered cash, 13 motorcycles and mobile-phones from them.

DSP CIA Iqbal Town Mian Shafqat Mehmood led the police team, which conducted a raid and arrested Salman alias Waqas, the ring leader, and his accomplice Amer.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to many incidents of lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city. They are history-sheeters and involved in robberies and dacoities also.

Related Topics

Police CIA From

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Biden's Press Confer ..

2 minutes ago

Muslim Protesters Line Up Outside UK School for 2n ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic Capable, Interested in Producing Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Madagascan leader in Covid vaccine U-turn

2 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.