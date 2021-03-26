Two motorcycle lifters arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :CIA Police Iqbal Town Division busted a motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested its two members and recovered cash, 13 motorcycles and mobile-phones from them.

DSP CIA Iqbal Town Mian Shafqat Mehmood led the police team, which conducted a raid and arrested Salman alias Waqas, the ring leader, and his accomplice Amer.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to many incidents of lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city. They are history-sheeters and involved in robberies and dacoities also.