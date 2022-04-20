Two motorcycle lifters arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Allaabad police arrested two motorcycle lifters and recovered motorcycles,cash from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the team conducted raid and arrested two members of gang --Muneer aka Munnera, besides recovering six motorcycles,cash amounting to Rs 100,000, and nine illegal number plates from them.

The accused confessed to have committed 18 robberies in Allabad and its surrounding areas, said police ,while further investigation was underway.