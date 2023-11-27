Two motorcycle lifters arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Mamonkanjan police arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the team on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing two active members of a vehicle lifter gang including Naeem Abbas and Shah Behram residents of Chak no.489-GB.

The police recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from them while further investigation was underway,