UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcycle Lifters Held, Stolen Bikes Recovered In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:39 PM

Two motorcycle lifters held, stolen bikes recovered in Multan

Police have arrested two motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Bahauddin Zakaria police launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police arrested two wanted motorcycle lifters Kazam and Azraf. Police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 50,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Thw arrested criminals have confessed five cases of motorcycle theft, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

South African team fulfills cancer-patient boy’s ..

4 minutes ago

DEC directs for women's vote registration in Pesha ..

2 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Russia, Iran Sign Deal on Production of Sputnik V ..

18 minutes ago

China launches 2nd Type 054A/P frigate for Pakista ..

31 minutes ago

France closes its borders to all countries outside ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.