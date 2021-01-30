Two motorcycle lifters held, stolen bikes recovered in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested two motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Bahauddin Zakaria police launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police arrested two wanted motorcycle lifters Kazam and Azraf. Police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 50,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Thw arrested criminals have confessed five cases of motorcycle theft, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.