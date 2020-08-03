Two motorcycle- snatchers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) have arrested two motorcycle-snatchers and recovered 23 motorcycles, one rickshaw and two mobile-phones from them.

AVLS Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Town led the special police team, which succeeded in busting the gang and arresting the accused identified as Farooq (ring leader) and his accomplice Sanaullah.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to snatching dozens of motorcycles in various parts of the city.