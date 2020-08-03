UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcycle- Snatchers Arrested

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Two motorcycle- snatchers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) have arrested two motorcycle-snatchers and recovered 23 motorcycles, one rickshaw and two mobile-phones from them.

AVLS Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Town led the special police team, which succeeded in busting the gang and arresting the accused identified as Farooq (ring leader) and his accomplice Sanaullah.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to snatching dozens of motorcycles in various parts of the city.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

59 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

3 hours ago

Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

4 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.