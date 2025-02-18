Open Menu

Two Motorcycles Collided On Rewa Road Near Sempul, Three People Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Two motorcycles collided on Rewa Road near Sempul, three people including a woman were injured, one in critical condition.

According to Rescue 1122, two high-speed motorcycles collided with each other on Rewa Road near Sempul, as a result of which 20-year-old Insha, daughter of Ahmed Sher, 18-year-old Tamsal, son of Sarfaraz, residents of Kuls, and 27-year-old Amjad, son of Sharif, resident of Shamsul Hassan Town were injured.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the accident site and after providing first aid to the injured, they were shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot where the treatment of the injured is ongoing, while the condition of one injured was said to be critical.

