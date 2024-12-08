Two motorcycles collision claims young life in Swabi district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A devastating early morning accident on Sunday near Topi Gadoon road in Swabi district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulted in the heartbreaking demise of a young individual on the spot and inflicted injuries on two others following a head-on collision between two motorcycles.

Police and rescue teams promptly responded to the accident site, transporting the deceased to the hospital for further proceedings.

As part of their investigation, police have impounded vehicles involved in the fatal collision.