UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclist Die As Many Injure In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Two motorcyclist die as many injure in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclist died while as many injured seriously as a result of collision between two motorcycles in Alipur at Sadaat road in limits of Saddar Police Station here.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson informed that two rashly driven motorcycles collided which lead to death of two riders at the spot while as many wounded whose condition is states to be critical in hospital.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted bodies THQ hospital Alipur while injured were rushed to DHQ Muzafdargarh he said and added that the deceased were identified as Muhammad Muddasir and Muhammad Usman.

Muhammad Ali and an unknown person were badly injured in the accident, he stated.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Station Road Died Lead Alipur Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

42 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.