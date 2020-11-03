Two motorcyclist die as many injure in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclist died while as many injured seriously as a result of collision between two motorcycles in Alipur at Sadaat road in limits of Saddar Police Station here.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson informed that two rashly driven motorcycles collided which lead to death of two riders at the spot while as many wounded whose condition is states to be critical in hospital.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted bodies THQ hospital Alipur while injured were rushed to DHQ Muzafdargarh he said and added that the deceased were identified as Muhammad Muddasir and Muhammad Usman.

Muhammad Ali and an unknown person were badly injured in the accident, he stated.