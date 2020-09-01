Two motorcyclist killed in kasur

Two motorcyclists were killed in road accident near Pattoki toll plaza

KASUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in road accident near Pattoki toll plaza.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday, Naeem Abbas (27),r/o Karmaabad and another unidentified motorcyclist were traveling towards Pattoki toll plaza when a speeding bus hit both the two-wheelers.

Consequently, both riders received serious injuries and died on the spot.

However,the accused bus driver managed to escape.

Rescue team shifted the bodies to THQ hospital,while police started investigation.