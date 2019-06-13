UrduPoint.com
Two Motorcyclists Crushed To Death

Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death after hitting a tractor trolley during wrong overcrossing at Tor Dhari stop here on Thursday, police said

Fazal Ameen son of Zameen Gul, resident of Mian Esakhel and Abdul Sattar son of Ali Mohsin, resident of Shahdad village on motorcycle were coming to Swabi when reached at Tor Dhari stop was hit by a tractor-trolley coming from opposition direction and died on the spot. Police have registered case and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

