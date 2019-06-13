Two motorcyclists crushed to death

(@imziishan)

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death after hitting a tractor trolley during wrong overcrossing at Tor Dhari stop here on Thursday, police said

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death after hitting a tractor trolley during wrong overcrossing at Tor Dhari stop here on Thursday, police said.

Fazal Ameen son of Zameen Gul, resident of Mian Esakhel and Abdul Sattar son of Ali Mohsin, resident of Shahdad village on motorcycle were coming to Swabi when reached at Tor Dhari stop was hit by a tractor-trolley coming from opposition direction and died on the spot. Police have registered case and started investigation.