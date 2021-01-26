UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Crushed To Death In Hub

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Hub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Hub, Lasbela district on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the incident occurred near Bhawani Gujjar Stop, where a speeding car hit two people who were riding a motorcycle.

Both the men lost their lives on the spot.

The bodies were moved to Civil Hospital Hub by the rescue teams.

The identity of the deceased remained unknown.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

