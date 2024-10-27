Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) At least two motorcyclists were killed on the spot when a trailer crushed their motorcycle on Babrloi Bye-Pass in the Khairpur area, on Sunday.

According to police sources, both motorcyclists were going to attend a marriage ceremony from Faiz Wah to Kot Digi area when they met an accident, a private news channel reported.

Later, the bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur.

The deceased were later identified as Farhan and Ameen Soomro.

The driver of the trailer successfully managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.