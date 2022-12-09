UrduPoint.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Two motorcyclists die in accident

Two young bike riders were killed and another sustained injuries after their motorcycles collided with each other before being crushed under the wheels of a truck near Grid Chowk in Tehsil Jatoi of District Muzaffargarh, on Friday.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Two young bike riders were killed and another sustained injuries after their motorcycles collided with each other before being crushed under the wheels of a truck near Grid Chowk in Tehsil Jatoi of District Muzaffargarh, on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, three men fell on the road due to collision between two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a truck appeared suddenly and ran over the bikers crushing two of them to death, and leaving the third one injured.

Those killed were identified as Noor Hassan (24) s/o Anjum Ayub and Ahtasham (28) s/o Fazal Hussain. The injured man, Muhammad Irshad (45) s/o Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad, was shifted to THQ hospital Jatoi with a bone fracture.

Bodies of the two deceased were also shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination and further legal proceedings. The victims of the accident were residents of Ata colony, Tehsil Jatoi.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Young Man Muzaffargarh Jatoi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

'Charter of economy' need of hour: Rana Sanaullah

'Charter of economy' need of hour: Rana Sanaullah

51 seconds ago
 US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to ..

US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to Only Grow in Coming Months - ..

53 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Nobel laureate wants Putin brought to ju ..

Ukraine's Nobel laureate wants Putin brought to justice

54 seconds ago
 UNSC Adopts Resolution Excepting Humanitarian Aid ..

UNSC Adopts Resolution Excepting Humanitarian Aid From Application of Asset Free ..

58 seconds ago
 Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Return ..

Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Returning to US - Document

10 minutes ago
 NAB Karachi marks International Anti-Corruption Da ..

NAB Karachi marks International Anti-Corruption Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.