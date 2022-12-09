Two motorcyclists die in accident

Two young bike riders were killed and another sustained injuries after their motorcycles collided with each other before being crushed under the wheels of a truck near Grid Chowk in Tehsil Jatoi of District Muzaffargarh, on Friday.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Two young bike riders were killed and another sustained injuries after their motorcycles collided with each other before being crushed under the wheels of a truck near Grid Chowk in Tehsil Jatoi of District Muzaffargarh, on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, three men fell on the road due to collision between two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a truck appeared suddenly and ran over the bikers crushing two of them to death, and leaving the third one injured.

Those killed were identified as Noor Hassan (24) s/o Anjum Ayub and Ahtasham (28) s/o Fazal Hussain. The injured man, Muhammad Irshad (45) s/o Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad, was shifted to THQ hospital Jatoi with a bone fracture.

Bodies of the two deceased were also shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination and further legal proceedings. The victims of the accident were residents of Ata colony, Tehsil Jatoi.