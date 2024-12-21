Two motorcyclists die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Two motorcyclists died in a road accident on Wasandiwali, Muzaffargarh, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when a motorcyclist tried to overtake a trailer but slipped. They died on spot. They were identified as Mujahid, 17, and Hussnain, 18. The family members of the victims refused to initiate legal proceedings against the trailer driver. Rescuers handed over bodies to their families.