Two Motorcyclists Die In Road Mishap

Published September 10, 2023

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in an accident as the motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding trailer near village 375/EB, Shiekh Fazil road, Burewala.

According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated motorcyclists, identified as Imran Sadiq and Khalel, were en route to their intended destination when a high-velocity trailer collided with their two-wheeler.

Regrettably, the collision led to the unfortunate demise of both individuals.

These young souls hailed from the township of Gaggu Mandi, situated in close proximity to Burewala. The concerned law enforcement authorities are actively engaged in investigating the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.

