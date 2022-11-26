Two motorcyclists die in road mishap in Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision between a Tractor-Trolley and motorbike at Zarkhel Link road in the limits of Sultan Kot police station Shikarpur on Saturday.

According to the details, in the wee hours, the ill-fated motorcyclists were hit by a recklessly driven tractor-trolley at Zarkhel road Shikarpur.

Both the bike riders succumbed to their injuries on the spot, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the incident and shifted the bodies to the Civil hospital.

Police sources said that the driver of the tractor managed to escape from the scene after the accident.