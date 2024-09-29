Two motorcyclists die in separate incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed and three children got injured in separate incidents took place in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan during last 24 hours.

According to details, 34-year-old Waheed Malana son of Shahnawaz Malana, a resident of Gomal Kalan along with his seven-year-old son named Muhammad Jamshed, nine-year-old nephew Murtaza Malana son of Rafique Malana and nine-year-old Asad Baloch son of Yaqub Baloch were coming to their home from Yarik on a motorcycle. When they reached near Mufti Mehmood Chowk, a Datson Dalla hit their two-wheeler in the limits of Shorkot police station.

As a result, Waheed died on the spot while all the three children got injured. The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

The police registered a case on the report of deceased’s brother 39-year-old Rafique Malana.

In another accident, a motorcyclist named Abdul Razzaq son of Abdul Hameed resident of Tank was coming to Dera Ismail Khan when his bike was hit by unknown vehicle on Tank-road near Potta area. As a result, Abdul Razzaq died on the spot.

APP/akt