Open Menu

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Incidents In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Two motorcyclists die in separate incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed and three children got injured in separate incidents took place in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan during last 24 hours.

According to details, 34-year-old Waheed Malana son of Shahnawaz Malana, a resident of Gomal Kalan along with his seven-year-old son named Muhammad Jamshed, nine-year-old nephew Murtaza Malana son of Rafique Malana and nine-year-old Asad Baloch son of Yaqub Baloch were coming to their home from Yarik on a motorcycle. When they reached near Mufti Mehmood Chowk, a Datson Dalla hit their two-wheeler in the limits of Shorkot police station.

As a result, Waheed died on the spot while all the three children got injured. The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

The police registered a case on the report of deceased’s brother 39-year-old Rafique Malana.

In another accident, a motorcyclist named Abdul Razzaq son of Abdul Hameed resident of Tank was coming to Dera Ismail Khan when his bike was hit by unknown vehicle on Tank-road near Potta area. As a result, Abdul Razzaq died on the spot.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Vehicle Died Dera Ismail Khan Tank Jamshed Gomal Abdul Razzaq Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

18 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

19 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

19 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

23 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan