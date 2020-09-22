UrduPoint.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Traffic Accident

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:23 PM

Two motorcyclists die in traffic accident

Two motorcyclists died in a traffic accident after holding fierce collision between a motorcycle and loader rickshaw at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road located near Baseera, rescuer said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists died in a traffic accident after holding fierce collision between a motorcycle and loader rickshaw at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road located near Baseera, rescuer said.

One of motorcyclist named Hashim son of Ghulam Nabi, 50, died on the spot, while his fellow Dilbar Jani, son of Akram, 25, succumbed to injuries while shifting to District Headquarters hospital.

Accident occurred due to over speeding of both affected vehicles, said initial report.

Rescue operation started soon after happening of the accident.

Further investigation was underway.

