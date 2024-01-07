Two motorcyclists died and another sustains injuries at Oghi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Two motorcyclists, including a recently married bridegroom, tragically lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries in a collision on Battal road near Linkot Bridge.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when two motorcycles, both traveling at high speed, collided with each other. The collision resulted in the death of both the motorcyclists, identified as Jibran and Mansoor, both locals.

The third individual involved in the accident suffered critical injuries.

The police promptly arrived at the scene, rescued the injured with the help of locals and shifted them the to the hospital. After initial treatment, the injured was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad. Regrettably, Jibran, who lost his life in the accident, had gotten married just a month ago.

Following the completion of medicolegal formalities, the police handed over the deceased bodies to their respective families.