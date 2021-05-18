Two motorcyclists died in a road accident at Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :At least two motorcyclists Tuesday died at Shah Muhammad Haripur when they were trying to overtake a vehicle and collided with a truck.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, an over speeding motorcycle struck a truck that was coming from the opposite side while overtaking a vehicle at Shah Muhammad Haripur resulting the two motorcyclists died at the spot.

The dead motorcyclists were identified as Muhammad Riaz son of Said Muhammad resident of Kontali and Qadeer son of Abdul Qadeer resident of Jhangra.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies of ill-fated motorcyclists to Trauma Center Haripur and after completion of medico-legal formalities handed over to the families.