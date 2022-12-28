UrduPoint.com

Two Motorcyclists Died In Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Two motorcyclists died in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :At least two persons were died as an over speeding Toyota Hiace hit a motorcycle at Khokhar Maira an area of Havelian police station on Wednesday. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to the details, two motorcyclists those hail from district Attock lost their lives on the spot when an over-speeding Toyota Hiace struck their motorcycle, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Basharat and Muhammad Zubair son of Muhammad Basheer.

Rescue 1122 officials recovered the dead bodies and shifted the to Type D Hospital Havelian. Later, the dead bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem while Havelian police station registered FIR and started raids to arrest the absconding driver.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Driver Died Hail Attock Havelian Rescue 1122 FIR From Toyota

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

56 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

1 hour ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.