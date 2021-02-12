Two motorcyclists died in road accident

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two motorcyclists on Friday died in a road accident when an over speeding Toyota Hiace hit their motorcycle near Baldher.

According to the police sources, two friends of Abbottabad were heading towards Haripur for a picnic by riding motorcycle, when they are reaching near to Baldher, a Toyota Hiace, coming from the opposite side, hit them.

As a resut, both died on the spot.

The dead motorcyclists were identified as 17 years old Raza resident of Nawan Shahr and his friend Faizan son of Sidique Shah resident of Jhangi Sayadan Abbottabad.

Rescue 1122 reached at the accident place and shifted both of the bodies to Trauma Center Haripur later handed over to the families after postmortem and legal formalities.