UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Died In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Two motorcyclists died in road accident

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two motorcyclists on Friday died in a road accident when an over speeding Toyota Hiace hit their motorcycle near Baldher.

According to the police sources, two friends of Abbottabad were heading towards Haripur for a picnic by riding motorcycle, when they are reaching near to Baldher, a Toyota Hiace, coming from the opposite side, hit them.

As a resut, both died on the spot.

The dead motorcyclists were identified as 17 years old Raza resident of Nawan Shahr and his friend Faizan son of Sidique Shah resident of Jhangi Sayadan Abbottabad.

Rescue 1122 reached at the accident place and shifted both of the bodies to Trauma Center Haripur later handed over to the families after postmortem and legal formalities.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Abbottabad Died Road Accident Haripur Rescue 1122 From Toyota

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

5 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

34 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

50 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.