Two Motorcyclists Injured In Police Firing

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Two motorcyclists injured in police firing

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a shocking incident near Karor Lal Esan, Kazmi Chowk Layyah, two motorcyclists were severely injured after being fired upon by police allegedly for failing to stop at a picket.

The injured, identified as Tahir and Mushtaq, were going to their relatives last night.

ASI Tariq Masood and Constable Ghulam Mustafa stopped them at a temporary police picket and opened fire for not stopping. Both got bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

A case was registered against the police employees on the complaint of Ghulam Mujtaba, the brother of one of the injured. According to a police spokesperson, raids were underway to apprehend the accused police employees and they will be arrested soon.

