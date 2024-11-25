Two Motorcyclists Injured In Police Firing
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a shocking incident near Karor Lal Esan, Kazmi Chowk Layyah, two motorcyclists were severely injured after being fired upon by police allegedly for failing to stop at a picket.
The injured, identified as Tahir and Mushtaq, were going to their relatives last night.
ASI Tariq Masood and Constable Ghulam Mustafa stopped them at a temporary police picket and opened fire for not stopping. Both got bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.
A case was registered against the police employees on the complaint of Ghulam Mujtaba, the brother of one of the injured. According to a police spokesperson, raids were underway to apprehend the accused police employees and they will be arrested soon.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rabid dog unleashes panic in Peshawar suburban villages; bites dozens of people8 seconds ago
-
Minister welcomes US Sikh pilgrims13 seconds ago
-
Four killed, two injured in Bahawalpur tanker accident17 seconds ago
-
DC directs quality healthcare22 seconds ago
-
13 arrested under anti-encroachment act in Haripur32 seconds ago
-
Gilani reaches Saudi Arabia on five-day visit39 seconds ago
-
PU students shine at PM Sports Olympiad11 minutes ago
-
Federation being attacked again: PA Speaker11 minutes ago
-
GB's development top priority of Federal Govt: Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
PA session postpones for another week21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of sugarcane purchase monitoring committee50 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHUs50 minutes ago