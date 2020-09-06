UrduPoint.com
Two Motorcyclists Kill In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Two motorcyclists kill in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed as a speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle near Head Muhammad Wala on Sunday morning.

According to details, two motorcyclists namely Jamal and Zafar residents of Fatehpur Adda Chappri were going somewhere when a speeding trailer hit them near Head Muhammad Wala.

As a result, they received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters hospital chowk Sarwar Shaheed. While the driver of the trailer managed to escape from there.

More Stories From Pakistan

