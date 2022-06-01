Two motorcyclists killed

Two persons were hit to death by a car at Defence Lahore area here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were hit to death by a car at Defence Lahore area here on Wednesday.

Police said that Babar, 25, and Javed, 28, were going on a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit them near Z block Defence Phase 7.

As a result, they received severe injuries and died on the spot while the car driver fled the scene.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.