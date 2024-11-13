Two Motorcyclists Killed, 2 Girls Injured In Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Two motorcyclists were killed while their pillion-rider girls received injuries in road traffic accidents here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed while their pillion-rider girls received injuries in road traffic accidents here on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that two tractor-trolleys were trying to take lead during a race on Tandlianwala Road when one of them hit a motorcycle near Bhatta Stop Chak No. 393-GB.
As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Sheraz (24) resident of Chak No.55 Sargodha received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his sister Zainab (22) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, 50-year-old motorcyclist Khalid Mukhtar resident of Siddique Town Gojra was crushed to death when a trailer ran him down while taking U-turn near Sadhar Bypass Chowk.
In this accident, Ayesha Khalid (17), daughter of the ill-fated motorcyclist, also sustained injuries and Rescue 1122 provided her first aid as her condition was out of danger.
The police took both bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC
Two brick-kilns demolished
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further
LHC announces results of written exams for civil judges
13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons
KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students
3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank
Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi
Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10-wicket win
Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand of accused woman for 3 days
CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog9 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC9 minutes ago
-
Two brick-kilns demolished1 second ago
-
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further10 minutes ago
-
LHC announces results of written exams for civil judges3 seconds ago
-
13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons11 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students11 minutes ago
-
3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank11 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand of accused woman for 3 days20 minutes ago
-
CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity21 minutes ago
-
PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: Azma Bokhari21 minutes ago