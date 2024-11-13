Two motorcyclists killed, 2 girls injured in road accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed while their pillion-rider girls received injuries in road traffic accidents here on Wednesday

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that two tractor-trolleys were trying to take lead during a race on Tandlianwala Road when one of them hit a motorcycle near Bhatta Stop Chak No. 393-GB.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Sheraz (24) resident of Chak No.55 Sargodha received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his sister Zainab (22) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old motorcyclist Khalid Mukhtar resident of Siddique Town Gojra was crushed to death when a trailer ran him down while taking U-turn near Sadhar Bypass Chowk.

In this accident, Ayesha Khalid (17), daughter of the ill-fated motorcyclist, also sustained injuries and Rescue 1122 provided her first aid as her condition was out of danger.

The police took both bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.