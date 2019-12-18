Two motorcyclists killed, 2 injured on roads in Sargodha

Two young men were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in City and Bhalwal police station limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Two young men were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in City and Bhalwal police station limits on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Ahsan Ahmad resident of Bhalwal along with his two companions including Amjad and Shahdat Ali was moving on a motorcycle on Bahwal � Sargodha road when a recklessly driven loader Vehicle hit the motorbike from the rear; as a result Ehsan died on the spot while the other two got serious injured.

The accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven trawler crushed to death a motorcyclist Shahbaz Rehman s/o Muhammad Shahid of Saeed Park Sargodha and fled.

The injured were shifted to hospital; police have registered separate cases.