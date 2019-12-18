UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Killed, 2 Injured On Roads In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

Two motorcyclists killed, 2 injured on roads in Sargodha

Two young men were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in City and Bhalwal police station limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Two young men were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in City and Bhalwal police station limits on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Ahsan Ahmad resident of Bhalwal along with his two companions including Amjad and Shahdat Ali was moving on a motorcycle on Bahwal � Sargodha road when a recklessly driven loader Vehicle hit the motorbike from the rear; as a result Ehsan died on the spot while the other two got serious injured.

The accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven trawler crushed to death a motorcyclist Shahbaz Rehman s/o Muhammad Shahid of Saeed Park Sargodha and fled.

The injured were shifted to hospital; police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Died Young Sargodha Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed sees circumstances getting more wor ..

28 minutes ago

Felix, Lukaku and Pjanic join stellar list of spea ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Economic Minister Notes Stable Trade With ..

7 minutes ago

Talks attributed to CJP about Pervez Musharraf cas ..

7 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi calls on Turkish president

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.