Two Motorcyclists Killed
Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road mishaps here on Thursday night.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speedy motorcycle collided with a donkey-cart at Sadhar bypass road.
As a result, motorcyclist Tahir (30) sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.
In other accident, a speedy rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Sufi Barkat Ali underpass at Jhal chowk. As a result, unknown motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Both bodies were sent to mortuary for postmortem.
Police started investigation.
