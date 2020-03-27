UrduPoint.com
Two Motorcyclists Killed

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road mishaps here on Thursday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speedy motorcycle collided with a donkey-cart at Sadhar bypass road.

As a result, motorcyclist Tahir (30) sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

In other accident, a speedy rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Sufi Barkat Ali underpass at Jhal chowk. As a result, unknown motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Both bodies were sent to mortuary for postmortem.

Police started investigation.

